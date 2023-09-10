How to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts this afternoon on Fox

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: Josh Allen #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Fall and football are finally here. The 2023 NFL football season opened September 7 with a match between the Detroit Lions and last year's Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Up next, it's time for a jam-packed Sunday football lineup, including the Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts game this afternoon. The Jaguars vs. Colts game will air on Fox today at 1 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Jaguars at Colts showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game:

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Jaguars vs. Colts game on?

Sunday afternoon's Jaguars vs. Colts game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Jaguars vs. Colts game?

Sunday football schedule this week

The Jaguars vs. Colts game isn't the only one to catch this weekend. There are 14 football games to watch this Sunday. Here's the Sunday football schedule, plus where to watch Sunday football games.

Sunday, September 10:

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: