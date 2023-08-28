How to watch UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac

TOPSHOT-US-UFC-MMA-HEAVYWEIGHT-GANE-JONES TOPSHOT - French mixed martial arts fighter Ciryl Gane walks out of the octogone after losing to US mixed martial arts fighter Jon Jones during their UFC 285 heavyweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 4, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

It's time for another UFC event, and this time around, UFC Fight Night is headed to Paris to see heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac face off in the ring. UFC Paris also features a co-main event: Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas, plus more Fight Night action worth tuning in for. If you're looking for ways to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, know this: UFC Fight Night will stream exclusively on ESPN+ this weekend. Don't want to miss out on the action? Here's how to watch this Saturday's foreign fight, including adjusted start times for the time difference, Gane vs. Spivac fight card details, how to stream the UFC Paris prelims more.

How to watch UFC Paris without cable:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Prelims time: 12 p.m. ET

Main card time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Accor Arena, Paris, FR

TV/streaming: ESPN+

Where to stream UFC Fight Night this weekend

Where to watch UFC on TV this weekend

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC heads to Paris for Fight Night this Saturday, September 2, 2023.

What time does the UFC Paris fight start?

This Saturday, thanks to the time difference in Paris, the UFC fight kicks off with the preliminary bouts at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT), followed by the main card at 3 p.m. ET.

UFC Paris full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card - 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak• Women's flyweight: Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas• Lightweight: Benoit Saint Denis vs. Thiago Moises• Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov• Featherweight: William Gomis vs. Lucas Almeida• Bantamweight: Yanis Germmouri vs. Caolan Loughran

Prelims - 12 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Morgan Charriére vs. Manolo Zecchini• Bantamweight: Taylo Lapilus vs. Muin Gafurov• Women's bantamweight: Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards• Women's bantamweight: Zarah Fairn vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti• Welterweight: Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee• Bantamweight: Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues