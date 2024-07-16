How to watch Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention this week

The Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee this week just days after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. And Trump, who made a surprise appearance at the convention on Monday night with a bandage on his right ear, is scheduled to address the four-day convention on Thursday in primetime, when he will formally accept the GOP nomination.

Trump said he rewrote his planned speech in light of the shooting.

"The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger," he told the Washington Examiner on Monday. "Had this not happened, this would've been one of the most incredible speeches … Honestly, it's going to be a whole different speech now."

Here’s more information on Trump’s speech, including when and where to watch and stream.

What: Former President Donald Trump's address to the Republican National Convention

Where: FiServ Forum, Milwaukee

When: Thursday night, time TBA

How to watch:

Various network and cable television channels plan to air Trump’s speech live.

You can livestream the speech via many of those same channels as well as the Republican National Convention's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and X platforms.