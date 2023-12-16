How to watch tonight's Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions game on NFL Network

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 10: Running back Craig Reynolds #13 of the Detroit Lions looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears beat the Lions 28-13. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images) (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

It's Week 15 in the 2023 NFL season and this weekend, in addition to the jam-packed Sunday football slate, we get a Saturday tripleheader as well. One of those can't miss games? The Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions match-up tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Lions (9-4) are currently favored to win over the Broncos (7-6). Ready to tune into the Detroit vs. Denver showdown? Here's how to watch the Steelers at Colts game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions game:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions

TV Channel:NFL Network

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Broncos vs. Lions game on?

Where to stream the Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions game?

