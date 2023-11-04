How to watch tonight's LSU vs. Alabama college football game

NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 90 games taking place just in Week 10. One of those must-watch games? Tonight's Louisiana State University vs. Alabama match. Are you ready to watch the LSU Tigers face the Alabama Crimson Tide? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 10 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
How to watch the LSU at Alabama game:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
Game: No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama
TV Channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+
When is the LSU vs. Alabama game?
The Tigers and the Crimson Tide face off this Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:45 p.m. ET.
What channel is the LSU at Alabama game on?
Saturday's LSU vs. Alabama game will air on CBS, which you might already have over the air on TV for free. Don't have access to CBS? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
Week 10 College football games schedule:
Friday, Nov. 3
Princeton at Dartmouth | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Boston College at Syracuse | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Colorado State at Wyoming | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 4
No. 1 Ohio State at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | CBS
No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas | 12 p.m. | FOX
Texas A&M at No. 10 Ole Miss | 12 p.m. | ESPN
No. 15 Notre Dame at Clemson | 12 p.m. | ABC
Campbell at North Carolina | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
UConn at No. 17 Tennessee | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Arkansas at Florida | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Nebraska at Michigan State | 12 p.m. | FS1
Wisconsin at Indiana | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Jacksonville State at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Holy Cross at Lehigh | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Yale at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Drake at Marist | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
San Diego at Presbyterian | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Harvard at Columbia | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Kennesaw State at Sam Houston | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Delaware State at Morgan State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Bucknell at Fordham | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Youngstown State at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Cornell at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at Bryant | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
VMI at East Tennessee State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Furman at Chattanooga | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Navy at Temple | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Army at No. 25 Air Force | 2 p.m. | CBSSN
Arizona State at No. 18 Utah | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks
Georgia Tech at Virginia | 2 p.m. | CW
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
North Dakota at Murray State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
South Dakota at Southern Illinois | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Dayton at Valparaiso | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Robert Morris at Southeast Missouri State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Butler at Morehead State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Mercer at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Illinois at UNI | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at UAB | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
UTSA at North Texas | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
South Florida at Memphis | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Louisiana at Arkansas State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Illinois State at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Southern at Alcorn State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas Southern at Jackson State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Lincoln (CA) at Southern Utah | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Utah Tech at Abilene Christian | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Idaho at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
North Dakota State at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Carolina at Wofford | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
North Arizona at Montana State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports
No. 4 Florida State at Pitt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 11 Penn State at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
Virginia Tech at No. 13 Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
No. 24 Tulane at East Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Iowa at Northwestern | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock
James Madison at Georgia State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Merrimack at UMass | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Illinois at Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
UCF at Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Houston at Baylor | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Howard at South Carolina State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Norfolk State at North Carolina Central | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Auburn at Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
Charlotte at Tulsa | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
UL Monroe at Southern Miss | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal Poly at Eastern Washington | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce at Lamar | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
McNeese at SE Louisiana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Tennessee State at Charleston Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Nicholls at UIW | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Central Arkansas at North Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal at No. 6 Oregon | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Louisiana Tech at Liberty | 6 p.m. | CBSSN
Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Marshall at Appalachian State | 6 p.m. | NFL Network
Weber State at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 21 Kansas at Iowa State | 7 p.m. | ESPN
BYU at West Virginia | 7 p.m. | FS1
Utah State at San Diego State | 7 p.m. | FOX
Georgia Southern at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Portland State at UC Davis | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Purdue at No. 3 Michigan | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
No. 5 Washington at No. 20 USC | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Kentucky at Mississippi State | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
SMU at Rice | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama | 7:45 p.m. | CBS
Miami (Fla.) at NC State | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Sacramento State at Montana | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Stanford at Washington State | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks
Western Kentucky at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 16 Oregon State at Colorado | 10 p.m. | ESPN
Boise State at Fresno State | 10 p.m. | CBSSN
No. 19 UCLA at Arizona | 10:30 p.m. | FS1