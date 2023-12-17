How to watch today's Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills game on Fox

NFL: DEC 10 Eagles at Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 10: Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) calls the offensive line signals during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's Week 15 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills game this afternoon. The Cowboys vs. Bills game will air on Fox today at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Dallas vs. Buffalo showdown? Here's how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until the 2024 Super Bowl.

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills game:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 17

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Cowboys at Bills game on?

Sunday afternoon's Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Cowboys at Bills game today:

Where to stream the Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills Patriots game?

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: