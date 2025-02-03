How to watch the 'The Voice' Season 27 premiere tonight: Start time, judges and more

The Voice returns for its 27th season on Monday, Feb. 3 with four seasoned coaches who are ready to recruit and mentor new talent. John Legend and Adam Levine are both back on the show after taking some time away, while Michael Bublé returns for his second season in a row. Occasional part-time advisor Kelsea Ballerini will be rounding out the roster, taking a seat in one of the show's famous chairs for her first stint as a full-time coach. Bublé returns to the show having "won" his rookie season; he coached singer Sofronio Vasquez who went on to be the Season 26 winner.

The Voice's new season will have a two-hour premiere on Monday, Feb. 3 starting at 8 p.m. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Voice Season 27.

When is The Voice Season 27 premiere?

Season 27 of The Voice airs at 8 p.m. ET tonight with a two-hour episode.

What channel is The Voice on?

The Voice airs live on NBC and will stream the following day on Peacock. Don't have access to NBC right now? Here's what we recommend signing up for to watch or stream The Voice premiere.

How to watch The Voice without cable:

There are several ways you can watch NBC live without cable, including DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

The Voice Season 27 coaches

Adam Levine was a coach on The Voice for the show's first 16 seasons, and he returns to the show this season after a hiatus. John Legend who has spent ten seasons as a coach himself, is also back after missing last season. These veterans are joined by relative newcomer Michael Buble who joined as coach in season 26, and Kelsea Ballerini, a first-time coach who's no stranger to the show, she's worked as both a part-time coach and advisor for three seasons.

Every way to watch The Voice: