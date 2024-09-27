How to watch the Season 50 premiere of 'Saturday Night Live'

And live from New York, it's time for Season 50 of Saturday Night Live! The long-running, headline-grabbing sketch comedy show is back just in time for the election (basically the SNL Olympics). This season's cast has some shake ups, with Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney and Chloe Troast gone from the lineup. Replacing the missing comedians are Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline. Marcello Hernández, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker have also all been promoted to Repertory Players. Maya Rudolph has confirmed she will return to play Kamala Harris in SNL's political skits.

The first episode of Season 50 will have Jean Smart host, with Jelly Roll as the musical guest. The following weeks will see more buzzy names including Ariana Grande, John Mulaney and Nate Bargatze. Upcoming musical guests include Chappell Roan and Coldplay. SNL returns this Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET. Are you ready to tune in to the new season of Saturday Night Live? Here's what you need to know.

When does Saturday Night Live come back?

SNL returns with the first episode of Season 50 this Saturday, Sept. 28

What time is SNL on?

Saturday Night Live kicks off Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. ET

What channel is SNL on?

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC and streams live on Peacock. You can also catch new episodes the day after they air on both Peacock and Hulu.

Saturday Night Live Season 50 cast:

This season of SNL will feature Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Ashley Padilla, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, Jane Wickline and Bowen Yang.

Who is new on SNL this year?

The new additions to this year's Saturday Night Live cast are Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline.

Who is leaving SNL this season?

While three new comedians are joining the cast of SNL this year, Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney and Chloe Troast are departing the show.

Who is playing Kamala Harris on SNL this season?

Maya Rudolph will return to Saturday Night Live to reprise her role as Kamala Harris for Season 50.

Saturday Night Live Season 50 hosts:

Here's who has been confirmed so far for Season 50 of SNL.

September 28

Host: Jean Smart

Musical guest: Jelly Roll

October 5

Host: Nate Bargatze

Musical guest: Coldplay

October 12

Host: Ariana Grande

Musical guest: Stevie Nicks

October 19

Host: Michael Keaton

Musical guest: Billie Eilish

November 2

Host: John Mulaney

Musical guest: Chappell Roan

