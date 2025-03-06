How LeBron James can make a case for MVP | The Big Number

Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

LeBron James might just find himself in the MVP conversation this season after all.

Scrolling through the MVP odds, you'd have to squint to discover any mention of King James. One sportsbook rates his chances at +50000. That's a monstrous number. But on "The Big Number" podcast, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine discussed LeBron's potential resurgence as an MVP candidate.

Since turning 40 this past December, James is averaging 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists for the Lakers, who are currently on a seven-game win streak. Haberstroh also points to key games on the Lakers' schedule that can boost James' case.

"On his remaining schedule, LeBron James has: at Oklahoma City on April 6, at Oklahoma City April 8. Also, he's playing at Boston. If LeBron James, Luka and the Lakers sweep that, beating OKC twice in their building and beating the Boston Celtics in their building, I think the MVP chatter is gonna get at a fever pitch," Haberstroh says.

This doesn’t mean Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokić aren't the frontrunners for MVP. But LeBron shouldn't be overlooked.

"The Lakers right now, they're the second seed in the Western Conference," Devine says. "If that continues, and you're talking about best player on the No. 2 seed in the West — and also very famous best player — that's a case that doesn't have to get laughed out of the room."

For more NBA discussion, tune into "The Big Number" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.