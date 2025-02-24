How to buy tickets for Neil Young's 'Love Earth' Tour in 2025

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Neil Young performs in concert during Farm Aid 2024 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 21, 2024 in Saratoga Springs, New York. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Legendary singer-songwriter Neil Young will be heading on tour this summer with his band The Chrome Hearts, to support their upcoming album, Talkin' to the Trees. The Chrome Hearts feature Farfisa organist Spooner Oldham, guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormick, and drummer Anthony LoGerfo, and together with Young, they'll be performing new songs as well as old hits from Young's lengthy canon of songs stretching back to the 1960s. The "Love Earth" tour will begin this June in Sweden and will take the band across Europe and North America, wrapping up in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl.

Here's all the info you need to find out how you can get tickets to Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts during this summer's world tour.

When is the Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts tour?

Neil Young and his band will be touring Europe and the U.S. between June and September, 2025.

When do tickets for Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts tour go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for members of the Neil Young Archives will start on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Central European Time for all European shows. Tickets for the Dublin, US and Canadian shows will go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time for each venue. (You can become a member of NYA here.) Ticketmaster and LiveNation presales begin on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. General sale tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 28

Neil Young 2025 tour tickets cost:

Ticket prices for Neil Young's "Love Earth" 2025 tour are not yet available, but note that for the North American dates on the tour, Young is using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange to limit ticket scalping.

The following message was included on the tour announcement: "To protect the prices originally set by the artist, this tour will use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange for all necessary resale and make tickets mobile only and restricted from transfer. This means if fans purchase tickets and can no longer attend, they'll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange tool. This applies to all shows except those in Illinois, New York, Utah, Virginia, and Canada, where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated. More information on how the Ticketmaster Exchange works is available here."

Where is Neil Young touring in 2025:

Neil Young will be performing his "Love Earth" tour in Europe this June and July before heading to the U.S. in August and September. A full list of tour dates is below (it is expected that more will be added).

Neil Young 2025 Tour Dates:

Jun. 18 – Rättvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla

Jun. 20 – Bergen, Norway @ Bergenhus Fortress

Jun. 22 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Tiøren

Jun. 26 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle

Jun. 30- Brussels, Belgium @ Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square

Jul. 1 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Drafbaan Stedpark

Jul. 3 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne

Jul. 4 – Mönchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassenpark

Jul. 8 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Cannstatter Wasen

Aug. 8 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 10 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Aug. 13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 15- Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 17 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 21 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 23 – New York, NY @ Jones Beach

Aug. 24 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods

Aug. 27 – Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island

Sep. 1 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sep. 5 – George, WA @ The Gorge

Sep. 6 – Vancouver, BC @ Deer Lake Park

Sep. 10 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sep. 12 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

Sep. 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl