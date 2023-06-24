'Highlight for the ages': David Onama viciously knocks out Gabriel Santos at UFC Jacksonville

UFC Fight Night: Onama v Santos JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: (L-R) David Onama of Uganda punches Gabriel Santos of Brazil in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on June 24, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

The preliminary card of UFC Jacksonville was filled with incredible fights. None was better from start to finish than Chepe Mariscal’s unanimous decision victory over Trevor Peek. It was a wild back-and-forth scrap which had the crowd at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, roaring enthusiastically.

But nothing sends the crowd into a frenzy like a brutal knockout, and David Onama delivered that on the main card in a featherweight bout with former LFA champion Gabriel Santos.

After a terrific back-and-forth first round, Onama came up with a wild finish in the second.

Onama landed an uppercut, a right cross and then another uppercut, all of which landed squarely on the chin. Santos collapsed and Onama quickly finished him, forcing referee Keith Peterson to pull him off. The finish came at 4:13 of the second.

BRUTAL UPPERCUT FROM ONAMA 👊 pic.twitter.com/DdQfB1RWnZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 24, 2023

Onama moved his training camp to Factory X under coach Marc Montoya. He fought patiently and though it was fast-paced, didn’t make any major mistakes.

But when Santos left himself vulnerable, he quickly took advantage.

“My whole fight camp was just staying patient and not brawling,” Onama said. “ … Why brawl when I have all these skills I can use. Training out of Factory X with Coach Marc Montoya … [and] those guys are f***ing money, man. You know?

“I never thought I’d f***ing have that (kind of finish), honestly. Nah, I didn’t expect doing that, you know? Like my coaches and cornermen always tell me, ‘Just let it happen. Just let it happen. Don’t rush things and let it happen.’ And tonight, it happened.”

Onama improved his record to 11-2 but said he doesn’t want to rush, particularly in a highly competitive featherweight division. He wants to take advantage of Montoya’s wisdom and knowledge and continue to improve.

So while he often rushed himself in his fights, he’s going to take his time and try to better his game.

“I’m only getting better, man,” Onama said. “I just keep working. I have a long way to go, you know? So I’m just going to stay patient, wait for my time and just keep getting better and keep shining.”