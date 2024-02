Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young plays during an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left hand and will miss at least four weeks.

The Hawks announced the news on Sunday.

Young injured his hand in Friday's 123-121 loss to the Toronto Raptors. He had an MRI on Saturday that revealed a tear of the radial collateral ligament in his pinkie finger. He's schedule to have surgery on Tuesday.