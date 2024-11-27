Hannah Kobayashi still missing: Here's what her family has pieced together so far

Los Angeles, California November 21, 2024-Flyers of missing Maui woman Hannah Kobayashi hang near the metro station where she was last seen in Downtown Los Angeles Thursday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The missing persons case of Hannah Kobayashi, a 31-year-old woman from Hawaii who seems to have disappeared after missing a flight in Los Angeles in early November, has caught national attention as her family tries to piece together exactly what happened using a combination of social media posts, Venmo transactions, security footage and mysterious text messages.

Hannah was traveling from her home in Maui to New York to visit an aunt and fulfill a photography job, according to various media interviews with her family. She allegedly missed two connecting flights out of the Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8 and Nov. 11. Her family has told several news outlets that Hannah has not communicated with them since Nov. 11.

In an interview with NewsNation on Nov. 23, Hannah's aunt Larie Pidgeon said that Hannah had sent her mom a detailed itinerary for her stay in New York, including places where she wanted to eat, museums she wanted to visit and a photography assignment "that had been on her bucket list forever" as a career opportunity. Pidgeon added that Hannah allegedly paid "a couple thousand dollars" for a hotel reservation in New York as well.

Hannah's sister Sydni told CNN that Hannah and her then boyfriend had booked the flights to New York together and also made plans to visit an aunt in upstate New York. They broke up after booking the flights and agreed to go ahead with the trip separately.

The ex-boyfriend, who has not been publicly named, successfully boarded the Nov. 8 connecting flight to New York and has been “extremely responsive and cooperative with the investigation,” according to Hannah’s family.

Pidgeon told USA Today that on Nov. 11, the family "started getting texts" from Hannah's number that said she "didn't feel safe, that someone was trying to steal her funds, that someone was trying to take her identity." Pidgeon added that the messages sent to family and friends included "weird things, calling us babe, things that weren't quite the normal way that she speaks."

"She texted [a friend] that she was scared and that she couldn't come back home or something," Sydni told HawaiiNewsNow. "It was just really weird texts. … It doesn't sound like her — like there's just something off about it. So I wasn't too sure. I don't know if it's her or if someone else was texting."

One of her last texts allegedly said, "I just finished a very intense spiritual awakening. I'm heading back to the airport to get to NYC. I might need some help getting there."

In addition to texts, the family also didn’t recognize the names of two people Hannah sent money to over Venmo on Nov. 10 — transactions that Yahoo News was able to verify since Hannah’s Venmo account is public.

The family also says there is security camera footage showing Hannah and an unknown stranger at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, allegedly on Nov. 11.

"It has been confirmed that she did leave the airport on 11/11 in the evening and that she boarded the Metro," Pidgeon told CBS News. "She was not alone. She was with an unidentified person. That causes us extreme alarm because that correlates with the timeline of her going missing. So, our focus now is on the Pico Metro station."

Yahoo News has reached out to several of the family members.

"If you see Hannah, please call 911 immediately," reads a statement from the family shared on Facebook. "Please obtain a photograph if possible. Your prompt action is crucial. If you're able to safely keep eyes on her until law enforcement arrives, please do so."

What we know about the search for Hannah Kobayashi

Hannah first missed a connecting flight from Maui to New York City at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, and it is not clear why.

The family said they had seen security footage of Hannah leaving the airport on Nov. 8 and then again at the Grove shopping center on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, which is about 12 miles north of LAX. On Nov. 11, Hannah posted on her public Instagram account about attending a Nike event at the Grove and was even spotted on a stranger's YouTube video about the event that was filmed on Nov. 10.

Hannah then returned to LAX on Nov. 11 but did not board a flight. That was the last time anyone received messages from Hannah’s cellphone number.

On Nov. 15, the LAPD missing persons unit made a poster describing Hannah and stating that she was last seen at LAX on Nov. 11. The family also filed a report with the FBI.

A group of people gathered in Los Angeles after the missing person report was filed in order to search nearby areas to see if they could find Hannah. Her father, Ryan, was one of them.

"There's a lot of people looking for you Hannah," Ryan told the NBC affiliate KHNL of Honolulu. "So, if you get this, if you see anything, just go to the police, go to anybody. There's a lot of people out there that care and love you, Hannah."

What happened to her dad, Ryan?

After spending two weeks helping search for his daughter, Ryan was found dead on Nov. 24, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The county coroner's office confirmed Monday that he died by suicide.

The Kobayashi family said in a statement that Kobayashi "tragically took his own life" after "tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days."

“The family of Hannah Kobayashi is urgently pleading with the public to maintain focus on the search for her,” the statement continued. “Hannah IS still actively missing and is believed to be in imminent danger.”