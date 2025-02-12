Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL offseason preview: Packers look to take next step around Jordan Love

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 12: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers reacts in the fourth quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 12, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

2024 season: 11-6, third in NFC North, lost to Eagles in wild-card round

Overview: The Packers made the playoffs for a second straight season. But they were a clear step behind the top tier in the NFC with a third-place finish in the NFC North and a first-round playoff loss to the Eagles.

The goal this offseason will be to improve around quarterback Jordan Love in an effort to move into title contention.

Key free agents

C Josh MyersRB AJ DillonLB Isaiah McDuffieLB Eric WilsonCB Eric StokesK Brandon McManus

Who's in/out: Green Bay's biggest free-agent decision concerns Myers. He hasn't exactly wowed since being selected in the second round in 2021. He consistently grades out low among starters in Pro Football Focus ratings. But he has been a reliable presence on Green Bay's line as a starter in 50 of 51 games the past three seasons, and he has a rapport with Love. For the right price, Myers could return with a new deal after the conclusion of his rookie contract.

Stokes, Myers’ draft classmate, is likely gone. He has disappointed as a first-round draft pick, and the Packers declined to pick up his fifth-year option last offseason. He's a big reason the Packers will be seeking to upgrade their secondary this offseason.

Key free-agent needs

CornerbackEdge rusherWide receiver

Why the holes? The Packers have a talented young receiving corps, but none of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs or Jayden Reed have stepped up as a bona fide No. 1 option. It's time to stop waiting for that to happen and make a move.

The Packers also need upgrades to their pass rush and at cornerback opposite Jaire Alexander — if Alexander remains on the roster next season.

Do they have the money?

Per Spotrac, the Packers have $37 million in projected salary cap space, the 14th-most in the NFL.

Notable potential cuts

CB Jaire Alexander

Why he might be gone: When available, Alexander is one of the league's premier cornerbacks. But that's a big contingency. He has played a total of 14 games the past two seasons, and the $6.4 million in cap savings his release would provide are worth Green Bay's consideration. A trade is also an option if Green Bay ultimately moves on and finds a suitor.

In the event that Alexander's upside is too enticing to let him walk, he has two years remaining on a four-year, $84 million deal.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 232nd round: No. 543rd round4th round5th round6th round7th round (from Steelers)7th round (compensatory)

Good draft fit

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Why him? Barron is one of the best cornerbacks in the draft and fills a clear need in Green Bay. Whether or not Alexander is gone, Green Bay needs help in the secondary.

East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr. would also be a good pick here if available as a prototypical NFL cornerback (6-foot-3, 193 pounds). He could come at a discount after missing last season with a torn ACL.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Green Bay's receiving room is loaded with good-to-very-good players, but there are no stars to be found in the group — and wow, does that problem become apparent in divisional matchups against Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Moore. If the Packers don't aggressively pursue a No. 1 receiver via free agency or trade, then they clearly need to attack the position in the draft, preferably early. Christian Watson has an athletic skill set unlike anyone else on this team's roster, but he's only one month removed from suffering a torn ACL, so his big-play ability needs to be replaced in the season ahead. —Andy Behrens