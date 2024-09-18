Grading NBA news & alternative over/unders with Jake Fischer | Devine Intervention

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On a very special episode of Devine Intervention, Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter (and co-host of No Cap Room) Jake Fischer. It's the payoff to what he, and what many of the listeners, have been asking for!

The guys start by going through three NBA news stories and asking “Does this matter?” Does it matter that the Cavs extended Isaac Okoro? Does it matter that the Kings are bringing in veteran wings for a workout? Does it matter that the Knicks signed Marcus Morris Sr. and Landry Shamet to non-guaranteed contracts?

After that, the guys play the same game they played last year on No Cap Room, where they come up with alternative over/unders and then place their bets. How much will Cam Thomas score this season? How many games will Lonzo Ball play? Where will the Orlando Magic finish in the standings? We're taking sides on everything!

Finally, we close out the show with The Closing Five, where we learn about what Jake does away from basketball and how he introduces himself at music festivals, before closing the show with some recommendations.

(05:00) - NBA City Edition jerseys

(07:20) - Playing “Does this matter?” with offseason NBA news

(15:45) - Alternative over/unders for 2024-25 NBA season

(39:00) - The Closing Five

(57:30) - Recommendations & goodbye

