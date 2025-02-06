Grading the Jimmy Butler trade: Did Warriors or Heat win multi-team deal?

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 19: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat walks off the court after defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Kaseya Center on January 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

In yet another major blockbuster trade prior to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors have reportedly acquired Miami Heat swingman Jimmy Butler, who's been a hot topic over the last month.

Butler, 35, is a clear sign of the Warriors maintaining a win-now approach, as they wish to get the most out of the final years of both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

The deal, as reported via ESPN's Shams Charania, has Butler landing in Golden State, with the Warriors sending out Andrew Wiggins, Lindy Waters, Dennis Schröder, Kyle Anderson, and a protected first-round pick.

Wiggins, Anderson and the first-round pick are headed to Miami, Schröder is headed to Utah, and Waters to Detroit alongside Josh Richardson from the Heat in this multi-team trade.

Also included in the trade, via Utah, is PJ Tucker, who's going back to Miami.

Let's grade the two major teams that were part of the trade:

Golden State Warriors: A

The Warriors get a player who should come in and immediately fit their DNA. Butler, in connection with the trade, agreed to decline his player option for next season and sign a two-year extension worth $121 million, locking him in with the Warriors — presumably — until it's time for retirement.

Butler will add a formidable defensive and playmaking presence to the Warriors, as well as a shot-creator who can consistently get to the free throw line, and create in the half-court.

Butler's play usually levels up in the playoffs, and since the Warriors are hoping for yet another championship run, that should make them comfortable with the 6-foot-7 wing, who now becomes the clear-cut, second-best player on the team behind Curry.

The fact that Jonathan Kuminga, who wasn't a part of the deal, sticks in Golden State is a huge win for head coach Steve Kerr and his troops, allowing the Warriors to run a young second unit.

If there's a franchise that can handle all kinds of different personalities, it's Golden State, meaning the Warriors stand strong, and on firm ground, after this acquisition. This gives them an A.

Miami Heat: B+

This ends a nasty chapter for the Heat, with Butler and the organization growing increasingly frustrated with one another in recent weeks, due to Butler asking for an extension over the course of the summer, which he did not receive.

Miami, as a result of Butler's increasing bitterness and off-court response to his lack of an extension, suspended the former All-Star three times.

Given how Butler essentially torpedoed his own trade value, the Heat got a decent return for him, all things considered. Wiggins is back in form, after a rough season last year, and the inclusion of a first-round selection — albeit protected — is a solid addition.

Given Butler's age, previous contract demands, and the fact that he seems to wear out his welcome wherever he goes, Miami deserves a solid B+ for this return, despite giving up the best player in the deal.