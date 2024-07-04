Golden State acquires guard Buddy Hield in $21 million sign-and-trade with the 76ers

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 14: Buddy Hield #17 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center on April 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) (G Fiume/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors have replaced one three-point weapon with another. A few days after former Warrior Klay Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State has acquired Buddy Hield off a sign-and-trade agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to multiple reports.

The deal is guaranteed for two years with $18 million guaranteed, followed by a $3 million partial guarantee in the third year and a player option in the fourth year, which is not guaranteed, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In return, the 76ers received a 2031 second-round pick, via the Mavericks.

ESPN Sources: Free agent Buddy Hield is joining Golden State on a sign-and-trade deal guaranteed for two years and $21 million. Hield gets $18M in first two years, a $3M partial guarantee in 3rd year and player option on non-guaranteed 4th year. Warriors send Sixers 2031 second… — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2024

Hield averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season, starting the year with the Indiana Pacers before being traded to Philadelphia in February. The 31-year-old played in every regular season game, but did not start many games with either team.

Hield, who has been at the top of the league in three-pointers made for the past several years, will join Stephen Curry in the Warriors' backcourt. As the two have the most total three-pointers made in the past five seasons, Hield is a logical choice to replace Thompson and make Hield and Curry the next iteration of the Splash Brothers.

After dominating the past decade behind the same player core, Thompson's departure marks a turning point for the Warriors. Golden State failed to qualify for the playoffs after losing to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.