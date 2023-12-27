Giants turn to Tyrod Taylor over Tommy DeVito at QB for Week 17 game vs. Rams

The Tommy DeVito era looks to be over in New York.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced on Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor will take over at quarterback for their Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

DeVito was benched at halftime during Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with Taylor finishing the game, bringing the Giants close to a victory.

The undrafted DeVito quickly became a fan favorite with Giants fans with his backstory of living at home with his parents and his agent with the colorful fashion sense. Winning three of four starts helped as well. But after going 9-for-16 with 55 passing yards and with the team down 20-3 to the Eagles, Daboll decided to make the halftime switch to try and spark the offense.

The change worked as the Giants came back in the second half only to fall short during a 33-25 defeat.

"I thought Ty did some good things in the second half of Philly so I thought he earned the right to start this game,'' Daboll said. "Get ready for the Rams, really have nothing else to add on it. That's where we're at.''

Taylor had been the Giants' starter after Daniel Jones' injury until Week 8 when he suffered a rib injury against the New York Jets and was placed on injured reserve, opening the door for DeVito.

When asked about being benched, DeVito took it in stride.