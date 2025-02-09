Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss NBA All-Star game with calf strain, will be out for the week

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the NBA All-Star game next weekend as a result of a calf strain that has kept him out all week, per multiple reports. Antetokounmpo has not played since Feb. 2, but is expected to return to the court after the All-Star break.
The Greek forward was named as a starter for the Eastern Conference, and selected to Team Chuck for the event.
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out through next week due to a mild calf strain and will miss the NBA All-Star game, per @ShamsCharania.— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 9, 2025
He is expected to return shortly after the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/7p47jzVWyM
This story will be updated.