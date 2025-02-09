Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss NBA All-Star game with calf strain, will be out for the week

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 02: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum on February 02, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the NBA All-Star game next weekend as a result of a calf strain that has kept him out all week, per multiple reports. Antetokounmpo has not played since Feb. 2, but is expected to return to the court after the All-Star break.

The Greek forward was named as a starter for the Eastern Conference, and selected to Team Chuck for the event.

BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out through next week due to a mild calf strain and will miss the NBA All-Star game, per @ShamsCharania.



He is expected to return shortly after the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/7p47jzVWyM — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 9, 2025

This story will be updated.