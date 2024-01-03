Georgia TE Brock Bowers declares for 2024 NFL draft

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Ole Miss at Georgia ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 11: Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) with a touchdown reception during the Saturday evening college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Mississippi Rebels on November 11, 2023 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brock Bowers is heading to the NFL.

The Georgia tight end announced Tuesday that he was entering the 2024 NFL draft. Bowers didn’t play in Georgia’s 63-3 destruction of Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

"I am so thankful for my teammates throughout the years, and the friendships I made along the way," Bowers said in a social media post. "I could not ask for a better group of guys to play alongside and be with every day for the last three years. It's the people that make the place."

Bowers’ announcement comes after Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims declared for the draft. Mims also didn’t play in the Orange Bowl as he, like Bowers, hasn’t been at full strength down the stretch due to injury.

Bowers played in 10 games in 2023 and was hobbled late in the season by a high ankle sprain. Bowers suffered the injury against Vanderbilt on Oct. 14 before returning to the field on Nov. 11. It was clear that he wasn’t 100% for Georgia’s final three games of the season.

The likely top-15 pick had 56 catches for 714 yards and six touchdowns in 2023 and was a major contributor as soon as he arrived as a freshman.

A season ago, he had 63 catches for 942 yards and 10 total scores as a sophomore and was dominant in Georgia's national championship blowout of TCU. Bowers had seven grabs for 152 yards and a TD in the game while also rushing twice for 15 yards. Before he was injured in 2023, Bowers had three consecutive games with at least 100 yards receiving and had 15 catches for 289 yards and two TDs in Georgia's wins over Auburn and Kentucky.