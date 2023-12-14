George McGinnis, Indiana basketball icon and Hall of Famer, dies at 73

2017 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 08: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 enshrinee George McGinnis speaks during the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 8, 2017 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

George McGinnis, the legendary Indiana Pacers star and Hall of Famer, has died at 73. The Pacers announced that McGinnis died Thursday morning of complications from a cardiac arrest he suffered last week.

McGinnis was an Indiana native who played high school, college, and professional basketball in his home state. He won multiple championships with the Pacers when they were part of the American Basketball Association, and continued to flourish after the ABA merged with the NBA. He went on to become a successful businessman in Indiana and continued to be involved with basketball at both the college and professional level following his retirement as a pro player.

“From his all-state high school days to his time as an IU All-American and, of course, to his legendary ABA championship runs with the Pacers, George McGinnis shaped so many of the fondest basketball memories for generations of Hoosiers," the Simon family and Pacers Sports & Entertainment said in a statement. "He was the very definition of an Indiana basketball legend, a champion, and Hall of Fame athlete. But he was more than that. George was family. A passionate advocate for his fellow ABA players and a present, smiling face around the franchise, George has been as synonymous with our Pacers franchise as anyone. He will be greatly missed, and all of us at Pacers Sports & Entertainment will keep George and his family in our prayers.”

Remembering George McGinnis:



▪️ Indiana Mr. Basketball

▪️ IU All-American

▪️ 2x ABA Champion

▪️ 3x ABA All-Star

▪️ 3x NBA All-Star

▪️ Hall of Famer



Legend 💙 pic.twitter.com/4zviz4HIdo — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 14, 2023

McGinnis was born in 1950 in Harpersville, Alabama to mother Willie and father Burnie, a sharecropper. They soon moved to Indianapolis, somewhere they'd never been before, to give George and his sister Bonnie a better life.

McGinnis' iconic career began at Washington High School in Indianapolis, where he helped lead the team to an undefeated 31-0 season in 1969 that ended with a state championship. While he also excelled at football as a tight end and defensive end, he ultimately chose to focus on basketball despite, he said, having "hundreds" of football scholarship offers. At Indiana University, McGinnis became the first sophomore to lead the Big Ten in scoring and rebounding, and was named a third-team All-American before departing for the Pacers.

In the four years McGinnis spent with the ABA Pacers, the team won back-to-back ABA titles in 1972 and 1973. He was named playoff MVP in 1973, was an ABA All-Star three times, and a few years later was named ABA MVP along with his future teammate Julius Erving. He was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers after the ABA merged with the NBA and was an All-Star two more times, becoming a full-fledged Philly star.

Following the 1975-76 season, the Sixers had the opportunity to sign Erving, but wouldn't put pen to paper unless McGinnis approved. He did, and though McGinnis was traded to the Denver Nuggets in 1978, Dr. J led the Sixers to their first and only NBA title in 1983. McGinnis returned to the Pacers via trade in 1980

Post-playing career

McGinnis' career came to a sudden end after the 1981-82 season when the Pacers cut him during training camp. He then spent a few years in Denver, indulging his love of nature and getting used to post-basketball life. When he returned to Indianapolis, he jumped back into normal life with aplomb. He became a broadcaster, serving as an analyst for Pacers games. He was the chair of the NCAA's Final Four committee in Indianapolis. He founded and ran GM Supply, a wholesale industrial supply firm. He even worked for the Indianapolis Lottery.

The Pacers retired McGinnis' No. 30 in 1985. 32 years later, when McGinnis was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, he was recognized as being ahead of his time — an evolutionary jump in physicality that was compared LeBron James' impact on the game in the 2010s.

"He was built like Superman," Erving said during McGinnis' Hall of Fame induction. "Until LeBron came along, you never saw another guy that had George's physical abilities on a basketball court."

Dr. J wasn't alone in thinking McGinnis had unique and terrifying physical gifts. Via the Indianapolis Star, retired NBA and ABA player George Gervin called him "a locomotive, big fierce, fast, strong." Former player and coach Bobby "Slick" Leonard agreed: "I've seen everything that's come down the pike in 60-plus years. We're sitting here talking about one of the greatest power forwards that ever played the game."

McGinnis' funeral services will be private, but the Pacers said Thursday they will hold a celebration of life for him in 2024.