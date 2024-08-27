Formula 1: Williams replaces Logan Sargeant with Franco Colapinto for the rest of 2024

F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Final Practice ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 24: Logan Sargeant of United States and Williams looks on in the garage during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 24, 2024 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Logan Sargeant’s time at Williams is over.

The American has been dropped for the rest of the 2024 Formula 1 season following his practice crash ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. Sargeant was unable to participate in qualifying after his car wasn’t able to be repaired in time after a crash in FP3.

Formula 2 driver Franco Colapinto will drive in Sargeant’s place for the rest of the season starting with Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

We’d like to thank Logan for everything he has done the past two seasons.



He will remain a member of the Williams family and we will be supporting him to continue his racing career. pic.twitter.com/yHIy3j94nD — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 27, 2024

Sargeant, 23, scored just one point over 36 career races at Williams. He made his F1 debut in 2023 and his lone point scored came at the United States Grand Prix in October. Sargeant officially finished 10th in that race but crossed the finish line in 12th. He was moved up in the running order after the race when second-place finisher Lewis Hamilton and sixth-place finisher Charles Leclerc were disqualified for post-race inspection failures.

Sargeant ended up last in the points standings among the drivers who had started all 22 races a season ago.

This season, Sargeant’s best finish over 14 races came at Silverstone where he finished 11th. He missed the third race of the season when Alex Albon used his car following a practice crash ahead of the Australian Grand Prix. With Williams not having a spare chassis in Australia and Albon’s status as the team’s top driver, Williams benched Sargeant for the race.

It was an ominous sign for Sargeant’s future with the team and Williams had previously announced that Sargeant wouldn’t return in 2025 with Carlos Sainz joining the team next season.

After Sargeant’s crash in the Netherlands his immediate future with the team was questioned. Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson was even mentioned as a candidate to take over Sargeant’s car at Monza, but a deal clearly couldn’t be worked out.

Colapinto will be the first Argentine driver to race in Formula 1 since 2001 when he starts Sunday’s race.