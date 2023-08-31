Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton signs two-year contract extension with Mercedes

F1 Grand Prix Of The Netherlands Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain as seen at the Drivers' Parade ahead of the race. Hamilton is driving the racing car no 44 a W14 of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team at the Dutch GP Formula 1 World Championship race. A challenging race after a heavy downpour rain led to red flag and temporary stop at the closing stages of Formula One Grand Prix of the Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands on August 27, 2023 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton’s contract extension with Mercedes is official.

The Formula 1 team announced Thursday that Hamilton, 38, had signed a two-year extension through the 2025 season. Hamilton’s contract had been up at the end of the 2023 season but it was widely considered a formality that he would continue to drive for Mercedes.

The seven-time champion has been with Mercedes since moving from McLaren before the 2013 season. The winningest driver in Formula 1 history has scored 82 of his 103 victories with Mercedes and won six of his seven titles with the team.

"Our partnership with Lewis is one of the most successful in the sport’s history," Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said in a statement. "It was always a formality that we would continue together – and it’s energizing for us all to be confirming that publicly. His qualities as a pure racing driver are illustrated by his remarkable track record; but over our years together, he has grown to become a pillar and leader of our team. Those leadership qualities are crucial as we focus on fighting for world championships again."

Mercedes has struggled to keep up with Red Bull since Hamilton lost out on a record-breaking eighth title to Max Verstappen in 2021. Hamilton was cruising to a race win in Abu Dhabi and an eighth title before a late caution bunched the field and race officials moved lapped cars out of the way for Verstappen to easily overtake Hamilton on a late restart.

Hamilton entered that race looking to win his fifth consecutive world championship. Since then, Red Bull and Verstappen have become the dominant force in F1. Verstappen is well on his way to a third straight title in 2023 and is looking to win his 10th race in a row on Sunday at the Italian Grand Prix. Hamilton hasn’t scored a win since Saudi Arabia in 2021 and currently sits fourth in the standings.

"We dream everyday of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal," Hamilton said in a statement. "Being at the top does not happen overnight or over a short period of time, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it's been an honor to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team."

"We have never been hungrier to win. We have learnt from every success but also every setback. We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again. I'm grateful to the team who have supported me both on and off the track. Our story isn't finished, we are determined to achieve more together and we won't stop until we do."

While Mercedes has lacked outright pace this season, it’s at least had a reliable car. Hamilton has finished no lower than eighth in the first 13 races of 2023 and has 12 top-six finishes. He’s 12 points behind Fernando Alonso in the points standings.

Mercedes also announced Thursday that George Russell had re-upped with the team through 2025. Russell scored the team’s only win a season ago when he won in Brazil and is currently sixth in the standings despite just one podium finish in 2023. Russell is currently in his second season with Mercedes after moving from Williams Racing to replace Valtteri Bottas.