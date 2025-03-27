Flyers fire John Tortorella after he said he was 'not really interested in learning how to coach' a rebuilding team

Philadelphia Flyers v Winnipeg Jets WINNIPEG, CANADA - MARCH 01: Head coach John Tortorella of the Philadelphia Flyers looks on from the bench during third period action against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on March 01, 2025 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images) (Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers reached the final straw with head coach John Tortorella. The long-time NHL coach was fired Thursday, just hours after saying he was "not really interested in learning how to coach in this type of season."

The team announced the news Thursday, though made no mention of Tortorella's comments in the press release.

Associate coach Brad Shaw will take over as the team's interim head coach moving forward.

This story will be updated.

