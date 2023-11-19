Florida State QB Jordan Travis carted off with left leg injury vs. North Alabama

Syracuse v Florida State TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 14: Jordan Travis #13 of the Florida State Seminoles looks on during the first half of a game against the Syracuse Orange at Doak Campbell Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field with what appeared to be a serious lower left leg injury in the first half against North Alabama.

Travis was tackled while he was scrambling up the middle and his left foot and ankle got trapped underneath the weight of a North Alabama defender. Travis’ left leg was in an air cast as he was driven off the field.

The injury happened when Florida State was trailing the FCS level Lions 13-0 with 1:43 to go in the first quarter. As Travis was loaded onto a waiting cart, the entire Florida State team surrounded him and were joined on the field by the entire North Alabama sideline to acknowledge Travis.