Flip the script series: Who's this year's Josh Jacobs? + George Kittle interview

Remember when everyone freaked out watching Josh Jacobs play late into the Hall of Fame preseason game last August? Between the Raiders declining his fifth year option and Jacobs being in the dog house last summer, no one expected the former first round pick to have a top 3 fantasy running back season. So who will be this year's dark horse top 5 fantasy RB performance?

In the fifth installment of our 'Flip the script' series Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to identify this year's Josh Jacobs: A dark horse RB candidate to finish top 5 in fantasy rankings in 2023.

The two begin with the top ten candidates for the title before deciding on three finalists and ultimately picking the one running back that gets the label this season.

Harmon ends the show with a 20-minute sit down with one of the best tight ends (and conversations) in the NFL. 49ers TE George Kittle joins the show to talk all things tight ends, San Francisco QB controversy, and one player in the Bay Area he thinks is ready for super stardom in 2023.

1:37 - Flip the script: Who is this year's Josh Jacobs?

7:51 - The initial 10 candidates

10:27 - Candidate: Joe Mixon

15:01 - Candidate: David Montgomery

19:25 - Candidate: James Conner

21:29 - Candidate: Cam Akers

24:28 - Candidate: Miles Sanders

29:25 - Candidate: Brian Robinson

35:38 - The finalists

37:42 - The pick

41:33 - George Kittle interview

