Fantasy Football Early Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Denver Broncos v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 01: Jaleel McLaughlin #38 of the Denver Broncos scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field on October 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are some options to consider putting in a waiver for ahead of Week 5, which is when byes come into play.

Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Denver Broncos (2% rostered)

Just when it looked like Javonte Williams was fully back from his devastating knee injury, he suffered a hip injury that knocked him out of the second half in Week 4. While the Broncos eventually came back to win that game, 31-28, over the Bears, Williams' backup Jaleel McLaughlin, was the one who carried the load in the victory.

McLaughlin carried the ball seven times for an impressive 72 yards. He also caught all three of his targets for 32 yards and a touchdown.

This is an easy one — if Williams has to miss time (and you would imagine that the Broncos want to be careful with him considering his past), then McLaughlin is an easy pickup as he may have shoved Samaje Perine out of the way for a larger chunk of the backfield pie with this performance.

Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers (54% rostered)

Breaking the 50% roster limit here, but it's worth mentioning for managers to check if Doubs is still available.

Doubs earned 13 targets in the Packers' loss against the Lions on TNF, catching nine of them for 95 yards. Doubs looked like a man among boys at times, using his big body to muscle in some catches.

As Christian Watson continues to work his way back from his hamstring issue (and rookie right end Luke Musgrave deals with a concussion) expect Doubs to be one of Jordan Love's main targets ahead of a plus matchup against the Raiders.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans (46% rostered)

Do you believe now?

C.J. Stroud just continues to impress, putting together his third straight 280+ yard, two-touchdown game — and his third straight 20+ point fantasy outing. He's looking more and more like an every-week starter at the quarterback position, one who possesses talented receiving weapons and enough individual talent to overcome some offensive line issues. His rostered percentage should shoot up.