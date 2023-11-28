Fantasy Football Week 13 Full-PPR Rankings

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins in action against the New York Jets during a football game at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Could Tyreek Hill actually reach 2,000 receiving yards this season? It sure looks like Hill wants the mark, as he's coming off a 9/102/1 line against the New York Jets, a defense that has been the worst matchup for opposing wide receivers this season.

All in a day's work for Hill.

With 1,324 receiving yards through 12 games, Hill is on pace for a stunning 2,046 yards on the year. And he could come ever closer to that amazing feat in Week 13, when he takes on the Washington Commanders — arguably the best matchup for a WR.

Check out Hill and all the rest in our full PPR rankings for Week 13:

Who do you think will dominate the PPR leaderboard this week?