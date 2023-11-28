Fantasy Football Week 13 Kicker Rankings

NFL: OCT 29 Saints at Colts INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 29: New Orleans Saints Place Kicker Blake Grupe (19) watches his kick during the NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts on October 29, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Eight kickers delivered double-digit fantasy points in Week 12, but one stood out among the others: New Orleans kicker, Blake Grupe.

Grupe scored a whopping 19 points in Week 12, thanks for a five-of-six field-goal-attempt showing against the Falcons — his highest fantasy outing of 2023.

While not a household name, Grupe has been performing well for the Saints, and he's now the sixth-highest-scoring kicker in standard fantasy scoring.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 13? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 13 fantasy kicker leaderboard?

