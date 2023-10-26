Fantasy Football Defense Rankings Week 8

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 22: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions rests during a break in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) (G Fiume/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

For as many headlines as the Detroit Lions offense gets, the team's defense has been a much-improved unit in 2023. Fueled by a strong run defense and a surprising pas rush, the Lions were looking ferocious on both sides of the ball — until Week 7, that is.

[Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Not only did Jared Goff and the Lions offense falter in Baltimore, but their defense was pummeled by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to the tune of 38 points.

Let's see if the Lions' D/ST can bounce back in Week 8 against the Raiders. See how the rest of the defenses stack up in our rankings below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 8 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!