Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Early pickups for Week 10

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 03: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are some options to consider for Week 10, when the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks will be on bye.

Taysom Hill, QB/TE, New Orleans Saints (37% rostered)

Dread it, run from it — Taysom Hill returns to the waiver wire landscape all the same.

With the Saints losing Chris Olave early on a scary hit in Week 9, the team needed their do-it-all weapon to step up. Hill did just that, scoring a rushing touchdown and collecting 60 total yards.

The Saints starting the season 2-0 and scoring a ton of points is just not the reality we have here today. With so many injuries at the receiver position, they will need to get tricky in order to score points.

One of the first words that comes to mind when you mention Hill is "tricky." Add him if you're chasing touchdowns at the tight end position.

Ray Davis, RB, Buffalo Bills (21%)

It's the time of the season when fantasy football managers should be adding high-value backup running backs. Bonus points if those running backs already have standalone value.

Enter: rookie RB, Ray Davis.

Davis made his impact felt in the passing game in Week 9, catching both of his targets for 70 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown. He also ran the ball four times for 20 yards.

This one is easy: Davis should not be available in so many leagues at this point in the fantasy football season. Go get him.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR, Tennessee Titans (1%)

With the Titans trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs, a major hole opened across from Calvin Ridley in the Tennessee passing game. If the past two games are any indication, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is the next man up.

Surprisingly, Westbrook-Ikhine made it four straight games with a receiving touchdown in Week 9, catching 5-of-6 targets for 50 yards.

Now, the Titans aren't exactly the Peyton-Manning Broncos with Mason Rudolph at the helm, but at least he has provided a stabilizing force that has resulted in fantasy points for the likes of Ridley, Tony Pollard and of course, Westbrook-Ikhine. NWI is officially, fully on the flex options list.