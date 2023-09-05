Fantasy Football Week 1 FLEX Rankings

Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs a route during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) (Steve Luciano/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Getting the FLEX spot right in your fantasy lineups on a week-to-week basis could be the difference between a win and a loss. We'd all love to be able to have a set-it-and-forget-it player slotted in there but sometimes it's not that simple.

Sometimes you have to mine your bench or even the waiver wire, to dissect individual and team matchups to make the best decision. Sometimes you're even forced to start a player you otherwise wouldn't.

[Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Luckily, our analysts have compiled their FLEX rankings to help you do just that. Check them out below:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Expert Consensus Rankings

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 1 fantasy FLEX leaderboard?

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!