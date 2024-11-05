Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: RBs (Full-PPR)

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs 56 yards for a touchdown ahead of Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Chicago Bears' offense has had fantasy football managers on an interesting ride this year. One moment, they're looking like the second coming of the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes offense and the next, they're looking like ... well ... the Bears.

Coming out of their Week 8 bye, there were high expectations that this team would make a big leap. Unfortunately, that didn't come to fruition. Fortunately, that disappointing post-bye performance didn't affect the fantasy prospects for Bears RB D'Andre Swift, quietly sitting as the RB5 over the past six weeks and tied for the 10th-most targets (19) while registering the sixth-most receiving yards (178) among RBs in that span.

This week, the Bears will face the Patriots, which should be a game script that is abundantly friendly to establishing the run. Find out just how high the Yahoo fantasy team has Swift ranked in their Week 10 RB rankings for full-PPR scoring formats:

Who's your favorite RB sleeper for Week 10?

