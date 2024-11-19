Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Flex (Half-PPR)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) (Kyusung Gong/AP)

Heading into Week 12, fantasy football managers will have the tall task of filling their lineups without the six teams out on bye, including the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets. Darnell Mooney, Khalil Shakir, Marques Valdez-Scantling ... whew, that's a lot of flex options off the table!

Luckily, fantasy managers were gifted several stream-worthy matchups this week — none more exciting than the Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers, which should yield plenty of fantasy points between two high-powered passing offenses. The Chargers in particular are an intriguing streaming option, as Justin Herbert has seen an increase in passing volume since their Week 5 bye, and both rookie Ladd McConkey and 2023 then-rookie disappointment Quentin Johnston have been on a heater.

Find out where McConkey and Johnston landed in our team's Week 12 flex rankings:

Who are your favorite flex plays in Week 12? And who are you sitting to play them?