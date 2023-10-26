Fantasy Football Flex Rankings Week 8

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 22: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions rushes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) (G Fiume/Getty Images)

The preseason fantasy-draft dream that was Jahmyr Gibbs finally came true in Week 7. Sure, a lot of the production came in a losing effort, but Gibbs — with the Lions' backfield finally to himself — delivered 23.10 fantasy points by virtue of 126 total yards and a touchdown against a tough Baltimore defense.

We must address the elephant in the room: David Montgomery (who's been great in his own right) was inactive for this game.

There's a chance Montgomery misses Week 8 too, so we might get another week of Gibbs as the starter in a plus matchup. But even if Monty does return, do the Lions really want to relegate Gibbs back to just a change-of-pace option?

At this point, fantasy managers will be happy with Gibbs being an every-week flex option.

