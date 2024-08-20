Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 250 full PPR draft rankings for 2024

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown during Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

It's that time of the year again! The NFL season is right around the corner, which means it's officially time to prepare for your 2024 fantasy football drafts.

[2024 Fantasy PPR Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | D/ST | Kickers]

Fantasy football managers playing in leagues with full point-per-reception (PPR) scoring have some additional considerations to make ahead of their drafts. Given that these types of leagues award a full point for each catch (even if it's for zero yards), managers can slightly discount a player's efficiency... as long as they're seeing a suitable target volume.

Here are a few tips to consider:

Beware of crowded receiving corps: Offenses without an established pecking order or a clear-cut top receiving option to absorb the bulk of targets can dilute the overall upside of the roster in PPR leagues.

Beware of RBs with rushing QBs in full PPR scoring formats: Often times, rushing quarterbacks will opt to take off and scramble rather than check down to their running backs when plays break down, which limits their upside in full PPR formats.

Three-down skillsets are gold: Speaking of RBs, do your best to target players with a three-down skillset. Not only do they need to have the hands capable to catch the ball when targeted, but having skills in pass protection are equally as valuable in terms of earning the playing time more conducive to target volume.

Prioritize WRs, too: Given that your goal is to chase target volume, it only makes sense that wide receivers are more valuable in this scoring format than in non-PPR leagues. Consider the fact that 20 of the top 21 leaders in total targets last year were wide receivers; the only non-WR with 130+ targets was TE Evan Engram.

If you're playing in a full-PPR scoring format and looking for more guidance ahead of drafts, you've come to the right place. Here, our analysts break down their top-250 consensus full-PPR rankings for the 2024 season.