Fantasy Basketball Trade Reaction: Winners and losers of De'Aaron Fox to Spurs, Zach LaVine to Kings

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 12: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls chats with De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings during the first half on January 12, 2025 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NBA is cookin' right now, with another trade going down on Sunday night involving the Sacramento Kings and the San Antonio Spurs. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Sacramento sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a multi-team trade that includes the Chicago Bulls shipping Zach LaVine to the Kings.

Fox was rumored to be on the trade block earlier in the week, with San Antonio listed as his marquee destination and it happened. The deal also included several players and here's how it finally shook out.

Full trade:



Spurs: De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin



Kings: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first round picks (2025 CHA, 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN), three second round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own back)



Bulls: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via SAS https://t.co/UgwylCUYAO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2025

The Spurs won this deal by a considerable margin. The Kings got three first-round picks with LaVine, but with one of the picks likely not conveying, it'll become two future second-rounders. It was widely known that Fox wasn't signing a supermax extension, so the Kings got ahead of it, taking a similar approach to Dallas with Luka Dončić. Though they probably shopped Fox to more than one team. Yes, that's a subliminal to Nico Harrison. The new-look Kings could be a force offensively but have warts defensively. Fantasy-wise, it's too early to know how a starting lineup with so much offensive talent can co-exist.

The Spurs didn't lose any youth or significant depth in this trade and landed the best player in the deal. The Bulls collected some back-end depth, and of the players they acquired, Zach Collins could emerge as a deep-league fantasy option if a Nikola Vucevic trade were to transpire. Also, Stephon Castle's value remains neutral. He'll remain in a starting role but will struggle with his efficiency for 9-cat leagues.

Based on those observations, here are my initial thoughts on the fantasy fallout from another high-profile NBA trade.

Fantasy winners

De'Aaron Fox - PG, San Antonio Spurs

Fox's move to the Spurs unlocks massive fantasy potential. With no need to defer to Domantas Sabonis or Malik Monk, Fox becomes the unquestioned primary ball-handler, boosting his assist numbers as he facilitates the offense. The pairing with Victor Wembanyama offers so much upside plus, leveraging Paul's experience and court vision could help Fox refine his playmaking and leadership as he transitions into San Antonio's long-term floor general. This fresh start ensures Fox remains highly productive, with immediate and future benefits for fantasy basketball managers. It's a great haul for the Spurs and a significant boost for Fox's fantasy value.

Victor Wembanyama - C, San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs slipped to 15th in pace after ranking third last year — a direct result of Chris Paul's slower, methodical influence. But now, with one of the fastest point guards in the league steering the ship, expect the tempo to skyrocket. More possessions will only improve the fantasy production for one of the best in the game.

Matas Buzelis - SF/PF, Chicago Bulls

We're about to see a lot more of the rookie in fantasy basketball now that LaVine was traded. Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu will also see sizable bumps in production, but Buzelis is the player who is widely available and could smash as the Bulls look to offload more veterans by the deadline. He's been earning more minutes over his last four contests, averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 3s in 23 minutes. His potential in the Bulls' new lineup is certainly intriguing and worth following closely. Add him now in 12-team formats.

Fantasy losers

Zach LaVine - SG/SF, Sacramento Kings

The move to Sacramento isn't ideal for his fantasy value. Joining DeMar DeRozan, his former teammate, creates a crowded offensive environment that limits LaVine's opportunities compared to being the primary option with Chicago. The presence of multiple high-usage players like Sabonis, DeRozan and Monk will likely cause a dip in usage and touches. Still, he's been highly efficient this season and while this move limits his ceiling, he should remain a mid-round value in all formats.

Chris Paul - PG, San Antonio Spurs

The arrival of Fox in San Antonio deals a significant blow to Paul's fantasy value. With Fox taking over as the starting point guard, Paul will likely shift into a reserve role, limiting his minutes and opportunities. This mirrors his role with the Warriors last season, where he came off the bench and posted modest averages of 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists. While Paul's veteran presence and playmaking keep him rosterable in deeper leagues, Fox's addition undeniably curtails his outlook, making him a less appealing option for fantasy managers moving forward.

Keegan Murray - SF/PF, Sacramento Kings

Murray's fantasy outlook becomes increasingly bleak with LaVine coming to Sac Town. This move pushes him further down the offensive hierarchy, leaving him fewer chances to assert himself and find his stride. While his talent and potential remain evident, these challenges create significant roadblocks, making him a far less dependable option for fantasy managers.