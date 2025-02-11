Fantasy Baseball Outfielder (OF) Rankings for 2025

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 5 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run home run during the first inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Another year, another top-five fantasy baseball draft standing for New York Yankees superstar slugger, Aaron Judge. And Judge will likely go top-three this year, and it's not hard to see why. Judge was far and away the obvious pick for A.L. MVP in 2024, leading the league with 58 home runs, 144 RBI, 133 walks and a 1.159 OPS.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2025 MLB season]

Monstrous numbers for a monstrous hitter, indeed.

Unfortunately, the numbers didn't continue into the postseason, where Judge endured a brutal cold slump at the worst time. That said, maybe that slump motivates the veteran heading into the 2025 season, where he'll want to deliver even greater numbers and lead his team back to the playoffs, perhaps in the hunt for retribution.

[Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP]

Judge leads our analysts' outfielder rankings for 2025 drafts — see how things shake out behind him:

Who's your top OF target this season?

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!