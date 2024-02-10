Fan hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after fall at WM Phoenix Open

WM Phoenix Open - Round Two SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee as fans look on during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A woman was hospitalized after falling from the grandstands on the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday.

The Thunderbirds, who host the PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale, released a statement saying the woman's injuries are non-life-threatening and that “Scottsdale fire and bike team paramedics reacted quickly at the scene to give the injured fan immediate medical attention and then provided safe transport to a local medical center for further evaluation."

"The WM Phoenix Open works closely with local law enforcement, fire and medical organizations and the PGA TOUR to strategically place emergency units throughout tournament grounds to promptly address health and safety situations," the statement said. "We will provide additional details if or when appropriate out of respect for medical privacy."

The incident took place Friday afternoon during the tournament's second round and the area around the bleachers where the victim fell was cleared by police. Fans were allowed back in once the woman was transported to a local hospital.

TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole is known for its raucous crowds featuring upwards of 16,000 fans packing into a stadium-style hole.