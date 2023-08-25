F1 Dutch Grand Prix: TV channels, where to stream, schedule, tire compounds, drivers standings, weather

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing steers his car during the first practice session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (Peter Dejong/AP)

F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix. Championship leader Max Verstappen has won both races in the country whose flag he races under – though he was born in Belgium – since Zandvoort returned to the F1 calendar in 2021 and enters his home race as the heavy favorite.

A Verstappen win Sunday would match Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive grand prix victories — also while driving for Red Bull — set in 2013.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix:

Dutch Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday6:25-7:30 a.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, F1TV Pro)9:55-11 a.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, F1TV Pro)

Saturday5:25-6:30 a.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2, F1TV Pro)8:55-10 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2, F1TV Pro)

Sunday7:30-8:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, F1TV Pro)8:55-11 a.m.: Dutch Grand Prix (ESPN, F1TV Pro)

Dutch Grand Prix details

Track: Circuit Zandvoort (2.65-mile, 14-turn permanent racing course), in Zandvoort, NetherlandsRace length: 72 laps for 190 milesLap record: 1:11.097 (Lewis Hamilton, 2021)Tire compounds: C1 (Hard), C2 (Medium), C3 (Soft)2022 winner: Max Verstappen

F1 world drivers’ championship standings

Max Verstappen – 314

Sergio Perez – 189

Fernando Alonso – 149

Lewis Hamilton – 148

Charles Leclerc – 99

George Russell – 99

Carlos Sainz – 92

Lando Norris – 69

Lance Stroll – 47

Esteban Ocon – 35

Oscar Piastri – 34

Pierre Gasly – 22

Alexander Albon – 11

Nico Hülkenberg – 9

Valtteri Bottas – 5

Zhou Guanyu – 4

Yuki Tsunoda – 3

Logan Sargent – 0

Daniel Ricciardo – 0

Dutch Grand Prix entry list

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPTSergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPTCharles Leclerc (16), FerrariCarlos Sainz (55), FerrariLewis Hamilton (44), MercedesGeorge Russell (63), MercedesPierre Gasly (10), Alpine-RenaultEsteban Ocon (31), Alpine-RenaultLando Norris (4), McLaren-MercedesOscar Piastri (81), McLaren-MercedesZhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-FerrariValtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-FerrariFernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-MercedesLance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-MercedesKevin Magnussen (20), Haas-FerrariNico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-FerrariDaniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTYuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTLogan Sargeant (2), Williams-MercedesAlexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Dutch Grand Prix weather

We're not likely to see much sun this weekend in Zandvoort as overcast conditions are forecast throughout. Rain is predicted for Friday and there's a 66% chance on Saturday and Sunday, which should provide some variability especially if the data teams get from Friday's practice sessions isn't applicable to qualifying or race conditions.