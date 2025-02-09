ESPN: Joel Embiid expected to have another knee surgery in the offseason, 'long recovery period'

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 07: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on February 07, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

After a season severely limited by injury, Joel Embiid believes that he'll need another surgery on his ailing left knee.

That's according to ESPN's Lisa Salters, who reported the news during Sunday's game between Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Salters said that she spoke with Embiid and that he told her about the anticipated operation.

"I asked Joel Embiid how that left knee feels, and he gave a really long pause," Salters said. "He just said, 'it is what it is.' He said to still be talking about it and dealing with it almost a full year after when the injury first occurred, he said it's been frustrating and the most difficult thing he's ever had to go through in his career.

"He said he wishes he could play in every game, but his body just isn't allowing him to do that right now. When the knee swells up, there's nothing he can really do about it. ...

"He said that he thinks that it will likely take another surgery and a long recovery period, something he didn't have after the initial injury last February.