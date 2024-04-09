Elly De La Cruz shows power/speed combo with 450-foot-HR, then inside-the-park HR

Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - APRIL 08: Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds scores on a ground out hit by Santiago Espinal #4 during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park on April 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Elly De La Cruz entered Monday with zero home runs on the season. He exited with two, and they were worth the wait.

The Cincinnati Reds shortstop showed both his elite power and his elite speed with a pair of homers in a 10-8 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The first arrived in the fifth inning, when the 22-year-old crushed a JB Bukauskas fastball to the batter's eye.

Statcast measured that homer as having traveled a projected 450 feet with an exit velocity of 112.3 MPH, tied for the fourth-longest homer of the young season.

That could be the wildest hit of the day for any player. De La Cruz one-upped it the seventh inning by turning on the jets for an inside-the-park home run (video above).

Granted, the homer was only possible because of a missed diving catch by Brewers center fielder Sal Frelick (rare is the inside-the-park homer without a mistake by an outfielder), but De La Cruz certainly earned it with a trip around the basepaths measured at only 14.96 seconds.

Elly De La Cruz just went home-to-home in 14.96 SECONDS! pic.twitter.com/pTgIYsbPgj — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 9, 2024

De La Cruz averaged the fastest sprint speed in MLB last season and it appears he has a good chance at keeping that title, hitting 30.1 feet per second on that run.

De La Cruz finished the game 3-for-4 with four runs, three RBI and a stolen base. OptaStats noted he is the first MLB player to ever post the incredibly specific combination of a home run on both sides of the plate, an over-the-fence and inside-the-park homer, four runs scored and a stolen base.

That's the kind of stuff De La Cruz can do, with few other equivalents. He entered MLB as a top prospect thanks to a near-unprecedented combination of strength and speed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, all while playing the demanding position of shortstop. His 34.7% career strikeout rate has so far limited his ceiling, but many will accept that if it nights like Monday.

De La Cruz is now hitting .297/.366/.595 through 10 games and 41 plate appearances this season. The Reds improved their record to 6-4 with the win.