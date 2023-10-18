Ekeler's Edge: Austin talks wild MNF game, viral fan and pre-game fight with Cowboys

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

What better time for another episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' after a wild MNF game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ekeler joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the insanity plus get his reaction to beating the fantasy football expert at his own game in the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy Football league.

The Los Angeles RB made his return to the field but not before getting himself in a little bit of a pre-game scuffle that went viral on Twitter. Ekeler explains how the scuffle came to be and how he got himself (unintentionally) involved in it. Speaking of viral, we also get Austin's reaction to the L.A. Chargers fan that has taken over the internet, and the Chargers profile pic, by storm.

We of course then dive into the biggest matchup of the season, no not the Cowboys verse the Chargers, but Harmon's head-to-head matchup with Ekeler in their fantasy football league. Ekeler explains how he'd rather win in real life and take the L in fantasy. Harmon points out two plays involving Ekeler that would have given the fantasy football expert the win and had Ekeler beat himself.

The two end the pod by contemplating why offensive scoring is down league wide and provide their bold fantasy predictions for Week 7.

0:43 - Recapping a wild MNF game between Chargers and Cowboys

9:00 - Austin breaks down pregame fight with Cowboys

16:30 - Matt correctly predicts outcome of Chargers-Cowboys game

20:15 - Austin reacts to viral Chargers fan

23:18 - Ekeler Invitational Update: Ekeler beats Harmon (and himself)

31:40 - What's up with scoring this year? (or lack thereof)

37:20 - Bold fantasy predictions for Week 7

