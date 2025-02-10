Eagles WR Devonta Smith becomes 5th player to win Super Bowl, NCAA national title and Heisman Trophy

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 09: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

DeVonta Smith joined some exclusive football company with the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

The fourth-year pro became the fifth player to win a Super Bowl championship, a college football national championship and a Heisman Trophy during his career. The others to collect that trifecta of accomplishments are Charles Woodson, Reggie Bush, Marcus Allen and Tony Dorsett.

Smith first won a national championship at Alabama in 2017, then again in 2020. That season, he also won the Heisman, finishing ahead of quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones (his Crimson Tide teammate) in voting.

Woodson earned his Heisman Trophy, famously beating out Peyton Manning, and a national championship at Michigan in 1997. He won Super Bowl 45 with the Green Bay Packers in 2011.

Bush was on two national championships with USC in 2003 and 2004. He won the 2005 Heisman, which he infamously forfeited amid an NCAA investigation and sanctions against the Trojans' football program. But the award was returned to him when name, image and likeness (NIL) endorsements negated the rules that Bush allegedly violated. Bush was also on the 2010 New Orleans Saints team that won Super Bowl 44.

Welcome Back, Reggie!



Congratulations to @reggiebush on his return to the Heisman family. From outstanding performances on the field to moving with pride and integrity off the field, this is a moment richly deserved.



Your 2005 Heisman Trophy winner, The University of Southern… pic.twitter.com/m3DJyFGPQb — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) April 25, 2024

Allen was the 1981 Heisman winner, finishing ahead of Herschel Walker. He was on a split national championship team at USC, which was voted No. 1 in the UPI coaches poll while Alabama got the nod in the AP poll. And he won Super Bowl 18 (in addition to MVP honors) with the Los Angeles Raiders.

Finally, Tony Dorsett finished off the 1978 NFL season with the Dallas Cowboys winning Super Bowl 13. He won a national championship with Pittsburgh in 1976 and also earned the Heisman that season, getting 701 of 839 first-place votes.

Smith finished with four receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' Super Bowl victory.