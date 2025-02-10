Eagles Super Bowl parade to take place in Philadelphia on Friday, team president confirms

Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate winning Super Bowl Championship PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 09: Philadelphia Eagles fans take to the streets to celebrate after the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on February 09, 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at the Caesar's Superdome. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)
By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

On Valentine's Day, the City of Brotherly Love might become something a little rowdier. The city is set to hold a parade on Friday, celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Eagles team president Don Smolenski confirmed that the team is planning for a Friday parade date in an interview with 94 WIP on Monday.

The team itself hinted at the timing in a post on X early Monday morning. The post — captioned "See ya Friday," with a wink emoji — includes a video showing Philadelphia's Broad Street with a view of City Hall.

"At 13 miles, Broad Street is Philadelphia’s longest straightaway," a narrator says. "It may only be 100 feet wide, but we’ll find a way to make room for everyone."

"We are holding Friday," Smolenski said Monday, saying that they were going to coordinate with the city this week. "Friday will be the day."

The 2018 victory parade for Super Bowl LII, the last time the Eagles won the Lombardi, took place on a Thursday. But Smolenski said that weather and planning time have lead the team to push that back by a day.

"Just watching the weather, we've got some snow coming this week so we want to be respectful for the city to do what they need to do. One extra day of planning doesn't hurt and it's a nice way to kick off the weekend," he said.

Per AccuWeather, it is expected to snow in Philadelphia on Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain expected Thursday. Friday is expected to be clear.

The parade route in 2018 went up Broad Street, through the downtown Philadelphia neighborhood of Center City and along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Thousands attended the celebration, lining the streets and even climbing trees and lampposts to get a look at the parade.

The Eagles' victory parade in 2018 cost $2.27 million between the state and the team, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. That amount covered the costs required for the celebration, including police labor and repairs to property damaged during the parade.

