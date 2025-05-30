Eagles reportedly working to trade pass rusher Bryce Huff to 49ers for mid-round pick

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 14: Bryce Huff #0 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off of the field after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

It appears Bryce Huff's tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles will last just one season after he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the franchise last offseason. The Eagles are reportedly working to trade Huff to the San Francisco 49ers for a mid-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Huff, 27, reportedly already re-worked his contract to make the deal work, per Schefter. The move can't become official until June 1.

The move comes after a disappointing first year in Philadelphia. After signing his $51 million deal, Huff started just six games with the Eagles, registering just 2.5 sacks. He battled injuries throughout the season, which limited him to just 12 games.

Huff was able to return for the end of the regular season, and even played in two of the Eagles' playoff games, but was a surprising inactive for the Super Bowl, which the Eagles went on to win 40-22 over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The situation drew more questions Wednesday, when Huff did not report to OTAs. While offseason workouts are voluntary at this point in the offseason, some expected Huff would show up looking to prove himself after a down season. The Eagles lost defensive ends Brandon Graham to retirement and Josh Sweat to free agency, which would have hypothetically resulted in more playing time for Huff in 2025.

Following Huff's no-show at OTAs, reports emerged suggesting he was no longer in the Eagles' plans for the upcoming season.

While things didn't work out in Philadelphia, Huff looked like a potential superstar in his final season with the Jets. Huff registered 10 sacks and 21 quarterback hits in 2023, leading to his $51 million deal with the Eagles.

There's some hope Huff can regain his former excellence if he goes to the 49ers. The move will reunite Huff with Robert Saleh — who served as the Jets' head coach during Huff's breakout season. Saleh spent the 2024 season as a consultant with the Green Bay Packers before he was hired in January to be the 49ers' defensive coordinator for the second time.