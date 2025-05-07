Eagles reportedly rework Dallas Goedert's contract, keeping tight end in Philly after trade rumors

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts with a towel after winning Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles sure made it seem like they were moving on from Dallas Goedert this offseason. The team brought two tight ends in via free agency and general manager Howie Roseman didn't offer the most reassuring update in March when asked about Goedert's status.

But those plans changed Wednesday, as Goedert reportedly agreed to a reworked contract that will keep him in Philadelphia, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The #Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert have agreed to a reworked deal for this season, as @Jeff_McLane stated. The team had trade offers for Goedert during the draft. He was in the loop. Decided to remain with the team and selflessly restructured to try running it back. pic.twitter.com/oyGmcLufDB — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 7, 2025

The 30-year-old tight end didn't have to go down that path. The Eagles reportedly received trade offers for Goedert during the 2025 NFL Draft and kept the tight end in the loop on those deals. He reportedly decided he would rather stay in Philadelphia when presented with the other options, per Garafolo.

Goedert has been a solid receiving threat since joining the Eagles in 2018. In seven seasons with the team, he has 4,085 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. Injuries limited Goedert to just 496 receiving yards in 2024 — his lowest output since his rookie season — but the tight end excelled in the postseason, leading all Eagles pass catchers with 17 receptions and 215 receiving yards during the team's run to the Super Bowl.

It's unclear whether the reworked deal will keep Goedert in Philadelphia beyond the 2025 NFL season. Prior to restructuring his deal, Goedert was set to hit the free-agent market at the end of the 2025 season.

While his long-term future still remains in question, Goedert decided it was in his best interest to return to Philadelphia in the short term to run it back. Goedert might not be the biggest name among Eagles' pass catchers, but he's a reliable player who is more than capable as a receiver.

Goedert's postseason run proved as much, and the Eagles are fortunate to get him back after it looked like he was headed elsewhere earlier in the offseason.