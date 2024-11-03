Drake Maye forces overtime with dramatic last-second touchdown, but Pats lose to Titans

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/John Amis) (John Amis/AP)

Drake Maye brought back some good memories for New England fans on Sunday, running a full-tilt last-minute drill to lead the Patriots on a dramatic game-tying drive against Tennessee. In perhaps the most electrifying play that the Patriots have seen since the departure of you-know-who, Maye scrambled loose from multiple Titans defenders to find Rhamondre Stevenson and force overtime.

Maye would go on to throw a game-losing interception in overtime as Tennessee won 20-17, but Maye's spectacular play to even get into an extra period deserves remembering.

On the game's final regulation drive, Maye guided New England 50 yards in 1:45, including a desperation no-timeout final-second dash. On the game's last regulation play, which began with four seconds left on the clock but took about 15 seconds to play out, Maye stayed alive long enough for Stevenson to get free for the dramatic overtime-forcing grab:

In overtime, Tennessee devoured 7:28 of the 10-minute period in a 13-play drive that culminated in a Nick Folk field goal. That left Maye and the Patriots with just over two and a half minutes to try to convert on a game-tying field goal or a game-winning touchdown.

Maye's magic ran out in overtime, as he hurled a long game-ending interception into double coverage. Maye finished at 29-of-41 receptions for 206 yards and two interceptions, but also that one clutch touchdown. It's not much, but then they're not used to much in New England these days.

This was only Maye's fifth game of his career, and it's a memorable one. A victory would be even more son.