Donovan Mitchell sinks game-winner to keep Cavaliers undefeated, send Bucks to 1-5 start

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Maybe it shouldn't be a surprise the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks, but Donovan Mitchell closed it with some high drama.

The Cavaliers star sank a game-winner at mid-range with 0.3 seconds left, breaking the hearts of the struggling Bucks and improving his team's record to 7-0. The result pushes the Cavaliers to one win from tying the best start in franchise history.

This article will be updated with more information.

