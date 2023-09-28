Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle reportedly clears concussion protocol, available for Week 4 matchup with Bills

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 17: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins runs with the ball against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Jaylen Waddle is set to make his return for the Miami Dolphins.

Waddle cleared concussion protocol on Thursday and is now available for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Waddle first went down in the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots in Week 2 after New England linebacker Marte Mapu drilled him late in the fourth quarter. Mapu made helmet-to-helmet contact on the play at Gillette Stadium, and Waddle remained down on the field for a moment before he was helped off the field.

Mapu was penalized for unnecessary roughness in the moment, and the NFL later fined him $5,620 for the hit.

Waddle had 86 receiving yards on six catches when he went down in the 24-17 win. He had 78 receiving yards on five catches in the Dolphins’ season-opening win against the Los Angeles Chargers, too.

Though Waddle missed the Dolphins' game last weekend, the team didn't need him. Miami rolled over the Denver Broncos 70-20 while racking up 726 yards of offense. It marked the most the team has ever scored in a single game in franchise history, and the Dolphins are now the first team in league history to have both 70 points and more than 700 yards of offense in a single game.

Waddle racked up a career-high 1,356 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season, his second with the Dolphins after they took him with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 draft out of Alabama. He had 1,015 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a rookie.

The Dolphins will take on the Bills on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. The Bills have won two straight, and are coming off a dominant 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders last week. The Dolphins have not won in Buffalo since 2016, and they’ve beaten the Bills just twice in their last 13 meetings.